After rain damage weather to improve

Stormy weather on Monday and over the weekend caused flooding in western and northwestern Greece, where fire service crews were dispatched to pump water out of flooded houses and municipal workers to remove debris from streets.

The problems were most acute in the region of Arta, where heavy rainfall caused the Bousis stream to burst its banks and flood farms.

The wet front is on Tuesday expected to spread to other parts of the country including the islands of the eastern Aegean and the Cyclades.

Christmas Day will bring drier weather to most parts and long sunny periods, though temperatures will drop.