Ministry changes 13 of its original candidates for hospital directors

The Health Ministry on Monday finalized the list of 111 directors and deputy directors of Greece’s public hospitals, introducing 13 new names.

The move followed weeks of controversy and debate over the suitability of the previous candidates for those 13 posts, with opposition parties accusing the government of appointing them on the basis of their links to the ruling conservative party.

A case in point was an 80-year-old candidate for right-wing LAOS and Independent Greeks (ANEL) as well as conservative New Democracy who had been slated for the top post at Karditsa General Hospital in central Greece.