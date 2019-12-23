Travel receipts reached 17.5 billion euros in the first 10 months of the year, far exceeding the total amount of revenues recorded in the entire 2018, at 16.1 billion.

According to the latest bulletin by the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE) published on Monday, travel receipts amounted to 1.442 billion euros in October, up 4.1 percent on October 2018, to take the sum for the January-October period to 17.53 billion euros. This constitutes an annual increase of 13.1 percent.