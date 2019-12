Police in Thessaloniki on Friday were investigating the burglary on Christmas Day of an elderly man's home in the district of Thermi during which the robbers allegedly made off with 800 gold sovereigns.

According to the account given by the 72-year-old, the assailants broke into his home through the balcony door and stole jewelry as well as the gold sovereigns.

The Thermi security police were looking into the claims.