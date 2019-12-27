Four arrested on Lefkada over woman's sex slave claims

Four people – two men and two women – were to face a prosecutor on Lefkada on Friday on charges of people trafficking and rape after a 37-year-old woman claimed to have been detained against her will at a house on the Ionian island and forced to become a sex worker.

According to the victim’s account of events, a 36-year-old man had held her against her will while the other man, a 38-year-old, acted as her pimp.

The alleged role of the two women remained unclear.