There is absolutely no room for fresh divisions on the issue of how Greece handles increasingly tense relations with neighboring Turkey amid continuing provocations in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

This is an extremely important issue that requires tact and well thought-out actions, and there is certainly no room for rash decisions or grandstanding.

There is some comfort to be taken from the fact that the main opposition party – in contrast to the contrary position it has chosen to adopt in so many other areas – has shown restraint in the criticism it exerts on the government.

We will need all the maturity, prudence and consensus that the political establishment has to offer if we are to get through the next few months.