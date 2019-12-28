BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Aegean tables bid for Croatia Airlines

Greece’s largest carrier Aegean Airlines has expressed interest in the privatization of Croatia Airlines and submitted a non-binding bid, it said on Friday.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance group, said any decision on whether it would take part in the next phase of the state-owned Croatian carrier’s privatization would be taken in the coming months.

Croatia plans to sell a 70 percent stake in Croatia Airlines, which widened its net loss to $7.25 million in the first nine months of 2019. [Reuters]

