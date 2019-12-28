NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Bishop laments ‘blasphemers’ party’ and extreme reactions

TAGS: Religion, Society

The metropolitan bishop of Argolida in the Peloponnese on Saturday lamented a decision by a bar in the seaside town of Nafplio to advertise a Christmas Eve “blasphemers’ party” with a poster depicting Jesus in heavy makeup and earrings but was also critical of the violent reactions the incident has provoked.

“Christ does not need bat-wielding defenders,” Bishop Nektarios told Antenna TV, commenting on threats of violence made against the organizers in the media and on social media over the past few days.

“However, I was deeply saddened by the fact that certain people tried to abuse a holiday that is so important to us Christians,” Bishop Nektarios said.

All social media posts and posters advertising the event were taken down in response to the reactions.

