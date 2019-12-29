‘Social dividend’ handout expected Monday or Tuesday

Beneficiaries of the so-called “social dividend,” a one-off handout stemming from the primary surplus overrun, should expect to see the amount charged to their accounts on Monday or Tuesday, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said last week.

The total amount of the handout was raised by 40 million euros from an initial estimate of 175 million euros last week and is set to benefit around a million individuals in 307,000 households instead of the original 250,000.

Each household that is eligible for the benefit is expected to receive around 700 euros.