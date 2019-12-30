Hundreds of migrants reach Greek islands despite bad weather

Despite the adverse weather conditions the migrant flows continued unabated over the weekend, with at least 412 refugees and immigrants arriving by boat on various islands of the eastern Aegean, according to the Hellenic Coast Guard.

Official figures showed that from Friday morning until the early hours of Monday at least 162 refugees and immigrants arrived on Lesvos, another 109 disembarked on Farmakonissi, 96 reached Samos, 27 came to Chios, 10 to Pserimos and eight to Kos.

Meanwhile in a search and rescue incident on Saturday morning at Alexandroupoli, at the northeastern tip of the country, the coast guard rescued another 39 migrants and refugees.