Road tax payment deadline extended to January 15

Vehicle owners were on Monday given an extra 15 days to pay their 2020 road tax, as Tuesday’s original deadline for the annual fee was moved to January 15, according to an announcement by the Finance Ministry.

The statement made it clear there would be no extension after that deadline, and any vehicle owners that fail to pay their dues or withdraw their vehicles from circulation would have to pay a fine equal to the road tax due.

The deadline extension also concerns owners that want to withdraw their vehicle by submitting their plates to the authorities.