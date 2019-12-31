Traffic restrictions in central Athens for New Year celebrations

Traffic restrictions will come into effect in Athens on New Year's Eve as the capital celebrates the arrival of the new year and new decade.



Syntagma Square and all the roads around it will be closed off from 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening until the end of celebrations late into the night, which include a two-stage musical event and a New Year welcome by Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.



On Wednesday, traffic and car parking will be restricted as of 6 a.m. on Mitropoleos Street and the greater parts of Ermou and Aiolou streets, around and near Syntagma Square.



Furthermore, traffic and parking on Irodou Attikou and Vasileos Georgiou streets will not be allowed as of 6 a.m. on Wednesday.



Also the road leading to the top of Lycabettus Hill will be closed from midnight Tuesday until 6 p.m. on New Year's Day. [ANA-MPA]