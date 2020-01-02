Operation launched to locate missing inhabitant of islet

Greece’s Hellenic Navy launched a search and rescue operation on Wednesday to locate the missing, sole inhabitant of the small island of Kinaros, the second westernmost island of the Dodecanese.

The elderly woman has not been seen or heard of in three days, Greek television channel Skai reported.

On Thursday, authorities were expected to send rescuers on the ground to find the woman.

Last Saturday, Deputy Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis visited the island and exchanged wishes for the New Year with the now missing woman.