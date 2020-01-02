New Year, new Turkish overflights in the Aegean

On the second day of the New Year, a set of Turkish fighter jets carried out overflights over the Aegean, the first since December 27.

Two Turkish F-16 jets flew at 24,000 feet over the islets of Oinousses and Panagia at 9.47 a.m.

The Turkish aircraft were intercepted by Greek jets in line with the international rules of engagement.

Turkish fighter jets also conducted a barrage of overflights on Christmas Eve over islands in the Eastern Aegean as Deputy Defense Minister Alkviadis Stefanis toured the area.