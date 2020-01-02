Greek tourism ad campaign set to start

The Greek National Tourism Organization’s new advertising campaign is set to get under way with the aim of boosting early bookings, which generally start in the first quarter of each year.

GNTO General Secretary Dimitris Frangakis says 70 percent of the campaign will utilize the digital tools available and target the markets of Europe, the US and Canada. The organization will be present at 47 international tourism fairs over the course of this year, with its stands having been spruced up.

The president of the Hellenic Hoteliers Federation, Grigoris Tasios, expressed hope that 2020 “will be a year that will at least give us the same figures as last year,” while adding that “we are interested in how the country will fare in general, moving away from the sun-and-sea model.” For that to happen, “it will take plenty more work,” the federation’s chief admitted, while expressing his wishes for “peace and quiet in our country for 2020, and that the government sees us as a first priority, because tourism has been of great help to the country.”

“Our objective is to achieve a much greater increase in tourism revenues,” said Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis. Referring to the extension of the tourism season, he said, “Our country is 80 percent mountains, which many people abroad do not know, and we should promote that.”