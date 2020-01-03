Twenty killed in Attica road accidents in December

Twenty people were killed and 566 were injured in a total of 503 road accidents recorded in the last month of 2019 in the region of Attica alone, data released by region's traffic police showed Friday.

Of those hurt, 15 were seriously injured, while the remaining 551 suffered lighter injuries.

According to the traffic police, the main causes of those accidents were reckless driving, the violation of traffic signs and rules by pedestrians, while the lack of helmets by motorcycle drivers and their passengers increased - in some cases - the seriousness of their injuries.

In the same period, authorities said they recorded 2,349 violations of speed limit, 544 cases of drunk driving, 421 cases of driving without a helmet, 404 cases of driving without a seatbelt, 368 cases of mobile phone use and 243 red light violations.