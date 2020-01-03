Cellphone networks slash cost of internet data

Vodafone Greece announced on Thursday that its cellphone network subscribers will have unlimited data usage for just 2 euros each throughout this month, after all three of Greece’s major operators offered free internet access for a period of seven to 10 days over Christmas.



While these offers appear to be clearly of a promotional nature, it seems that mobile phone companies in Greece have started implementing their agreement with the government for the provision of cheaper data to Greek smartphone users.



Connection speeds may have failed to meet the expectations created by government announcements, but at least the cost of data appears to be easing.