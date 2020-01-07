Mitostakis Foundation attacked with homemade explosive

Unknown assailants set off an explosive device made up of small gas canisters and a vessel containing petrol outside the Konstantinos Mistotakis Foundation in downtown Athens on Monday night.

The blast occurred at around 11 p.m. and caused limited damage, mainly scorching the facade on the building on Psaromilingou Street in the area of Kerameikos.

Firefighters were called to the scene to put out a small blaze caused by the makeshift bomb, which had been placed on a windowsill on the ground floor, and to collect fragments of the device that have been sent for analysis.