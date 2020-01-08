The number of cruise passengers arriving at Greek ports grew by 15.64 percent last year compared to 2018, while the number of cruise ships increased 14.34 percent year-on-year, according to data released on Tuesday by the Greek Ports Association.

However, many of those stops were at oversaturated destinations that suffered as a result, according to tourism industry sources.

For instance Santorini, one of the most overcrowded destinations, saw 118 more cruise ship visits (from 474 in 2018 to 592 in 2019) and the arrival of 231,000 more passengers, for a total of 980,771.