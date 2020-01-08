NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Gov’t slams SYRIZA after criticism of Trump-Mitsotakis meeting

The conservative government has attacked SYRIZA opposition for criticizing Tuesday’s meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US President Donald Trump in Washington as a “fiasco.”

“When the prime minister is fighting to defend the national interests, at a crucial timing, seriousness is needed,” government sources said.

“Instead, we once more saw of the good old SYRIZA of slogans and irresponsibility indulging in a crescendo of pusillanimity,” the same sources said.

In a statement earlier, Greece’s leftist opposition described the Trump-Mitsotakis meeting as counterproductive, saying that the American leader had largely ignored the visiting PM whom SYRIZA slammed for “turning the country into a stooge.”

“Far from helping the country at a difficult time of escalating tension in the region, the visit of the Greek prime minister to the US resulted in an unprecedented fiasco,” the statement said.

