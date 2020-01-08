Economic sentiment soars to pre-crisis levels

The financial sentiment index in Greece soared last month to levels unseen since 2007, reaching 109.5 points, up from 107 points in November, Eurostat data showed on Wednesday, meaning it remained above the eurozone average.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said staying above the eurozone average for a sixth month "constitutes more evidence that the confidence of households and enterprises is gradually being restored. The government is proceeding with steady and rapid steps toward implementing its plan for higher and sustainable growth."