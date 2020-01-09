Two stores, one car targeted in overnight arson attacks in Athens

Two stores and one car were torched in the districts of Kipseli and Egaleo respectively early Thursday morning, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

In the first attack, unknown assailants planted two incendiary devices at the entrance of a butcher shop and a store selling alarm systems on Agia Zoni Street, in the central district of Kipseli at 4.25 a.m.

The explosions caused damages to windows and walls, but no injuries.

In a separate incident, an unknown number of suspects used a flammable liquid to set alight a car in Egaleo, western Athens. The vehicle, which was parked at the corner of Edessis and Florins Streets, was destroyed.

Authorities are investigating the incidents.