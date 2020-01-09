The slowdown in Greek exports in the latter half of 2019 continued with a slump in November which was mainly attributed to fuel products.

Provisional data by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) revealed that exports including fuel declined 11.4 percent year-on-year in November to 2.71 billion euros. There was also a drop in the figures excluding fuel, but only by 1.3 percent, to 1.99 billion euros.

The annual reduction for a second consecutive month brought growth in the January-November period as a whole, including fuel, down to just 0.1 percent, or 23.2 million euros, for a total of 30.90 billion euros.

The Panhellenic Exporters Association commented that the data are generating concerns about the course of external trade and reiterated the need for greater support on the part of the state for Greek enterprises that sell their products abroad.