Girl dies in Roma camp fire near Komotini

The fire service was on Friday investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out at a Roma camp on the outskirts of Komotini, in northern Greece, at around midnight on Thursday and which led to the death of a 7-year-old girl.



A team of 11 firefighters and five engines were dispatched to the scene in response to reports of a fire and found the girl’s charred body.



The girl’s family managed to flee the blaze, according to investigators but it appears the 7-year-old got trapped.