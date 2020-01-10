PM seeks consensus on foreign policy, his office says

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis seeks consensus on major issues, especially those that concern foreign policy, his office said Friday after the completion of a series of meetings with the leaders of opposition parties during which he briefed them on the results of his visit to the United States, where mounting tension with Turkey topped the agenda.

Mitsotakis met with leftist SYRIZA’s Alexis Tsipras, center-left Movement for Change’s Fofi Gennimata, far-right Greek Solution's Kyriakos Velopoulos and the secretary of MeRA25 Yanis Varoufakis.

He also presented the multilateral diplomatic initiatives undertaken by the government over Athens' problems with Ankara.

Apart from a briefing on the US trip, he also presented party leaders the draft of the new electoral law, saying that the element of proportionality and the simultaneous need to ensure governance and political stability are important.

Coming out of the meeting at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Tsipras said he “was more concerned about developments than about the climate of the meeting” between Mitsotakis and Trump, which some saw as being overshadowed by reporters’ questions regarding developments in Iran and Iraq and on the American domestic political front.

Gennimata appeared to accuse the prime minister of failing to call a meeting of political leaders before his four-day visit to the United States so that he could present a “national policy line” with regards to the spike in tension with Turkey in the wake of Ankara’s maritime border deal with Tripoli.

His last briefing will take place on Monday morning, with Dimitris Koutsoumbas of the Greek Communist Party (KKE).