Construction companies expect the completion of plans for desperately needed waste units in Attica, which older estimates put at 1 billion euros in total.

The construction sector is turning its attention to investment-bolstering projects that the government appears to be placing major emphasis on in 2020.

Construction firms hope that those tenders will offer additional turnover that could top 1.5-2 billion euros in the next few years.

This year is expected to signal the acceleration of procedures for public-private partnerships (PPPs), particularly those concerning waste management.

As Environment Minister Kostis Hatzidakis stated a few days ago, this year will see tenders totaling over 400 million euros for the construction and operation of 17 waste management units around Greece through PPPs.

Construction companies also expect the completion of plans for desperately needed waste units in Attica, which older estimates put at 1 billion euros in total.

In contrast, the prospects for conventional state projects are particularly poor for this year, given that the Infrastructure Ministry is reviewing a series of issues from the start, ranging from the dysfunctional law on public contracts, to tenders that have not yet led to contracts, and even a number of problematic concessions such as the Patra-Pyrgos highway.