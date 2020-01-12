Medphoto | Rethymno | To March 15

[GEORGIA PONIRAKOU]

The Museum of Contemporary Art in Rethymno on Crete and KOLEKTIV8 present “Critical Archives IV: Documents,” the main exhibition from the Medphoto Festival’s 2019-2020 edition “Archive: Between the Public and the Private.” The exhibition, which runs through March 15, focuses on the lives of photographs as visual archives, their processing and various uses by individuals or institutions over time, linking them with collective memory and the idea of power and loss. For more information, visit medphoto.gr or www.cca.gr.



Museum of Contemporary Art of Crete, 32 Mesolongiou, tel 283.105.2530