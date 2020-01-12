20 arrested in squat evacuation to be tried Monday

Twenty people arrested in Saturday's operations to remove people from two squats in central Athens will be tried Monday on various charges, all misdemeanors.

The charges include disturbance of the peace, attempt to inflict serious bodily damage, serious damage of property and violence against police.

Six police officers were injured during the operation.

A crowd of about 50 people gathered at Athens' lower courts Sunday in solidarity to the accused and threw coffee, water bottles and chairs at police, who used a stun grenade to help disperse the crowd. Four were detained and two arrested.

The buildings on 45 Matrozou and 21 Panetolikou Streets in the district of Koukaki, just south of the Athens center, had been cleared by riot police in a sweeping operation on December 18 last year, but anarchists returned Saturday afternoon.

Last year's raid at the building on Matrozou Street had drawn criticism over alleged police violence used against three residents of the adjacent house. Police have denied any wrongdoing, saying officers had entered the neighboring building in order to gain access to the squat via the rooftop.

[ANA-MPA/Kathimerini]