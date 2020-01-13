Weather warning issued for southern Greece as of Wednesday

A new round of storms and gusty winds are expected to affect southern Greece as of Wednesday morning, bringing some hailstorms in the islands of the Aegean, according to an emergency bulletin issued by the National Observatory’s Meteo weather service on Monday.

Meteo said weather will deteriorate as of Wednesday morning, starting from Crete and moving over the Cyclades and the Dodecanese, bringing storms and gale-force winds and scattered hailstorms.

On Thursday and Friday, rains and storms will continue to pound the islands, with the weather improving gradually on Friday.

Windy gusts will reach 8 and temporarily 9 on the Beaufort scale in the same region.