Lykovrisi cash machine targeted by robbers

Unknown assailants blew up a bank branch ATM early Monday morning in the area of Lykovrysi, northern Athens.



Police said the heist occurred at 3.25 a.m. on Sofoklis Venizelou Avenue.



The perpetrators used dynamite to blow up the cash machine and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.



It was the fourth time that the ATM in question had been targeted in recent years.