Three to testify over migrant boat sinking off Paxi

Three people who authorities believe were the traffickers of the refugees and migrants who attempted to reach Greece last Saturday in a boat that sank near the island of Paxi, western Greece, killing at least 12 people, will appear on Tuesday before an investigative magistrate in the western town of Preveza.

The suspects, aged 26, 30 and 49 and identified as Afghan nationals, were among those rescued by the Coast Guard on January 11.

On Tuesday, Coast Guard vessels and a helicopter were still searching for bodies or survivors in the area

Judicial authorities are hoping the testimonies of the other passengers will shed some light on the exact number of people onboard the boat, which is currently estimated at around 50.