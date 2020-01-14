NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greek police break up protest at Chios hotspot

TAGS: Migration

Greek police were called to break up a protest at a migrant hotspot on the island of Chios in the eastern Aegean on Tuesday.

Migrants at the Vial facility were protesting the slow pace with which Greece has been processing asylum claims.

Some protesters lit a garbage container on fire and then threw stones at firemen who tried to douse the blaze.

Police arrested 18 protesters aged between 16 and 41 years old.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 