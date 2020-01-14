Greek police break up protest at Chios hotspot
Greek police were called to break up a protest at a migrant hotspot on the island of Chios in the eastern Aegean on Tuesday.
Migrants at the Vial facility were protesting the slow pace with which Greece has been processing asylum claims.
Some protesters lit a garbage container on fire and then threw stones at firemen who tried to douse the blaze.
Police arrested 18 protesters aged between 16 and 41 years old.