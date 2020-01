Archbishop Ieronymos has lauded the government’s decision that the feast day of the Three Holy Hierarchs will no longer be a school holiday.



Instead of a day off from school, pupils at private and public schools will take part in activities and attend lessons about the Three Hierarchs – Basil the Great (also known as Basil of Caesarea), Gregory the Theologian (also known as Gregory of Nazianzus) and John Chrysostom – who played pivotal roles in shaping early Christian theology.



“The holiday is for the lazy,” said Ieronymos. “The day of the Three Hierarchs is a school celebration during which children will attend events according to their school schedule, go to church and attend lessons,” he added.