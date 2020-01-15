Company fined over CCTV cameras

The Hellenic Data Protection Authority (HDPA) fined a private company 15,000 euros Wednesday for illegally installing a closed-circuit camera network with which it monitored the workplace, even the cafeteria, without the knowledge of employees.



However, it shot down a complaint by the company’s general manager, who said his emails – including deleted ones – on the company server were accessed while he was on a trip abroad.



The authority deemed that the company acted lawfully over the latter issue as there were suspicions that the manager had committed illegal acts at the company’s expense.



The HDPA said in a statement that the company had acted in accordance with the general rules governing the protection of personal data in that instance.



The authority also noted that company regulations stipulated that it was illegal for employees to use the electronic communication networks for private purposes.