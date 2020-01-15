Bill to introduce subsidy for new parents in Greece

A bill submitted to Parliament Wednesday stipulates that each child born after January 1 of this year will secure a 2,000-euro benefit for its parents, in line with one of the pledges made by Kyriakos Mitsotakis before he was elected prime minister last summer.



Beneficiaries of the benefit must have had legal and permanent status in Greece for at least 12 years while their maximum annual household income must be less than 40,000 euros.