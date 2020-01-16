Congolese man stabbed in Moria camp dies in hospital

A 20-year-old asulym seeker from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who was being treated in the intensive care unit of Lesvos hospital since New Year's Eve after an attack inside Moria camp, has died, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported on Wednesday evening.

The man was stabbed in the back by a 27-year-old Afghan national at the island's overcrowded hotspot, where he was visiting friends from Congo. Last year, he had survived a near-fatal sea wreck where some of his fellow migrants lost their lives.

Afghan and African nationals clashed right outside the reception and identification facility on January 3 as a result of another stabbing incident.