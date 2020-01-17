The status in Greece of degrees from British institutions of higher education will not be impacted by Brexit, according to the Education Ministry.



More specifically, British universities and colleges were included in a bill tabled in Parliament by Education Minister Niki Kerameus which stipulates that degrees of European Union countries are recognized in Greece.



This will also serve the interests of private Greek colleges, the vast majority of which have franchise agreements with universities in the United Kingdom and grant degrees under the stamp of British institutions of higher education.



The bill for the creation of a National Authority of Higher Education also grants graduates of education faculties belonging to private colleges – that operate in Greece as branches of foreign universities and colleges – the right to apply for positions at Greek schools.