Piaf – A Life in Light and Shadow | Athens | January 25

In the context of the City of Athens’ “Christmas in Athens” series of events, the play written by French actress and singer Nathalie Lermitte recounting the Little Sparrow’s life comes to the Galatsi Olympic Hall on Saturday, January 25. Lermitte, who says that Piaf has been a major inspiration and guide in her life and career, also takes on the role of the legendary French singer and performs her most famous pieces in this production which depicts the artist’s struggles and her love of music and life. The show, in French with Greek surtitles, begins at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from 10 to 54 euros. For more information and bookings, visit www.christmastheater.gr or www.viva.gr.

Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, 211.770.1700