Turkish hackers target Greek government websites, stock exchange

Turkish hackers on Friday claimed to have hijacked the official webpages of the Greek Foreign and Finance ministries, the National Intelligence Service (EYP), the Athens Stock Exchange and the Parliament, Greek media reported.



Authorities took down the pages to protect them.



A Turkish hacking group calling itself Anka Neferler Tim (Phoenix's Helmets) said in a post on Facebook that they are responsible for the cyberattacks, adding they are a response to Athens’ “threats” against Turkey.

On their main website, the group writes that the web hack "department" targets all websites that make bad or negative statements against Turkey.