NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Fire service probe death of elderly man in derelict building in Athens

TAGS: Fire

The fire service was on Monday investigating the causes behind a fire that left an elderly man dead in a derelict building in Renti, near central Athens. 

A team of 15 firefighters, manning five engines, was dispatched the scene and managed to douse the blaze before it could spread to neighboring buildings. 

However they recovered the body of a man believed to be aged around 70 from the rubble. 

It was unclear whether the man had been homeless.  

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 