Fire service probe death of elderly man in derelict building in Athens

The fire service was on Monday investigating the causes behind a fire that left an elderly man dead in a derelict building in Renti, near central Athens.

A team of 15 firefighters, manning five engines, was dispatched the scene and managed to douse the blaze before it could spread to neighboring buildings.

However they recovered the body of a man believed to be aged around 70 from the rubble.

It was unclear whether the man had been homeless.