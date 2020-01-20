Fire service probe death of elderly man in derelict building in Athens
The fire service was on Monday investigating the causes behind a fire that left an elderly man dead in a derelict building in Renti, near central Athens.
A team of 15 firefighters, manning five engines, was dispatched the scene and managed to douse the blaze before it could spread to neighboring buildings.
However they recovered the body of a man believed to be aged around 70 from the rubble.
It was unclear whether the man had been homeless.