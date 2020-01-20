ESM appoints Paolo Fioretti as new mission chief for Greece

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) has appointed Paolo Fioretti as mission chief for Greece, replacing Nicola Giammarioli who held the post since 2015, the ESM said in a statement.

"I am delighted that Paolo Fioretti will lead the Greek team”, ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling said.



“ With his knowledge of the region and the financial sector and his experience in working closely together with our partner institutions, the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund, he is ideally prepared to take over this important task."



Paolo Fioretti joined the ESM in 2012 and he is currently the deputy head of banking at the ESM, responsible for financial sector analysis and monitoring of euro area banking sector.

After having held the role of ESM country team coordinator for Ireland, Paolo Fioretti covered the same role for Cyprus, which he will continue for the time being, ESM said in its press release.

Prior to the ESM, he worked at Unicredit, Fitch Ratings as Director in Europe, Middle East and Africa for the Financial Institutions team and in the monitoring department of the European Investment Bank.