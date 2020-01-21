Another furlough rejection for Koufodinas

Jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas has had another furlough demand rejected by a court in Volos, central Greece, upholding a decision by his prison's parole board.



The hitman of the November 17 terrorist organization, who has been convicted to 11 consecutive life sentences over as many assassinations, had asked to spend Christmas at home in Attica.



In December Koufodicas filed an appeal with the Volos court demanding the reversal of a decision by the parole board of the prison where he’s being kept, turning down his request for a nine-day leave of absence over the holidays period.



Koufodinas had been granted six leaves of absence while he was being kept at the Greek capital’s Korydallos Prison but has now been turned down four times after being transferred to the Kassavetia Rural Penitentiary in Volos in August 2018.



On all four occasions, the Volos board said that because Koufodinas is serving 11 consecutive life sentence he is not entitled to the privileges granted to inmates convicted to a single life sentence, adding that he has never recanted his ideological beliefs or expressed remorse for his crimes and can therefore not be safely let out of prison.