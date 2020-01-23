ADEDY set to strike over pension reform

The civil servants’ union ADEDY has heralded strike action as soon as a bill with the government’s pension reform is tabled in Parliament.



ADEDY’s executive committee indicated on Thursday that it would proceed with a 24-hour strike on the day the bill goes to the House, in line with a decision taken during its session last week.



ADEDY’s key demands are for the revocation of all pension cuts implemented during Greece’s bailout years and a full state guarantee for all pensions, while it is also against the privatization of social insurance in Greece.