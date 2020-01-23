NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

ADEDY set to strike over pension reform

TAGS: Strike

The civil servants’ union ADEDY has heralded strike action as soon as a bill with the government’s pension reform is tabled in Parliament.

ADEDY’s executive committee indicated on Thursday that it would proceed with a 24-hour strike on the day the bill goes to the House, in line with a decision taken during its session last week.

ADEDY’s key demands are for the revocation of all pension cuts implemented during Greece’s bailout years and a full state guarantee for all pensions, while it is also against the privatization of social insurance in Greece. 

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 