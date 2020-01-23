Government websites down in possible new hacking case

Several Greek government websites including that of the Foreign Ministry and the Prime Minister were down late on Thursday in a suspected hacking attack.

The websites of the tourism, economy, environment and energy ministries were also non-operational.

The incident followed a barage of attacks by Turkish hackers last week on websites of Greek state bodies including the Greek Foreign and Finance ministries, the National Intelligence Service (EYP) and Parliament.

Unlike other attacks by other Turkish hackers in recent years, which had sought to deface Greek websites, the assaults claimed by the Anka Neferler Tim (Phoenix’s Helmets) group last week were so-called distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, which make websites unavailable to users.

An investigation has not indicated that any data were stolen in those attacks.