Olympiakos and PAOK escaped from OFI and Lamia respectively with 1-0 away wins to keep up their fight for the Super League’s top spot. AEK, Panathinaikos and Aris also won.

Mady Camara scored for Olympiakos at Iraklio on Wednesday to give the Reds a precious win that maintains them one point ahead of PAOK. However the encounter will be remembered for the nasty image of Olympiakos defender Ruben Semedo who after the final whistle tried to snatch the ball from a ball boy and pulled him to the ground, to receive a red card and miss the Sunday derby with AEK.

PAOK had Leo Matos on target in its 1-0 win at Lamia on Thursday, through a goal surrounded by controversy due to a possible offside that the video assistant referee delayed to call, because of a technical failure.

AEK, in third, had a convincing 3-1 win at Volos courtesy of goals by Marios Oikonomou, Christos Albanis and Viktor Klonaridis. Iker Guarrotxena pulled one back for the host.

Panathinaikos was even more convincing in its 3-0 home victory over 10-man Atromitos, goals coming from Dimitris Kourbelis, Bart Schenkeveld and Juan Jose Perea, to consolidate itself on the fourth spot.

Aris has now gone alone in fifth, two points behind Panathinaikos, through a 1-0 win on Saturday, while three teams are level on sixth, i.e. Xanthi, OFI and Atromitos.

Panetolikos led 2-0 at Larissa but the host equalized (2-2) to snatch a point from its struggling visitor on Wednesday. No such problems for Asteras Tripolis that held on to its 2-0 lead over Panionios on Thursday.