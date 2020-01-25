Police seize 1.18 tons of cocaine from Caribbean smuggling ring

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Saturday announced the breakup of an international racket believed to have been smuggling large quantities of cocaine into Europe and northwest Africa from the Caribbean nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines after seizing 1.18 tons of the drug from rented apartments in the region of Aetolia-Akarnania.

Following a joint operation by the anti-drug unit of the Financial Crimes Squad and the port authority, ELAS detained eight suspected racket members on Friday, most of whom are reportedly Albanian nationals.

The Greek authorities were aided in the operation by officers of the US Drug Enforcement Agency.