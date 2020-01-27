Two police officers arrested on drug dealing charges

Two Attica police officers have been suspended from the service following their arrest on Saturday, allowing with a civilian, on drug dealing charges.

The arrests followed an investigation which revealed that the pair had been procuring quantities of cocaine, allegedly for their personal use as well as small-scale distribution.

Searches on the three suspects turned up quantities of cocaine and cannabis as well as precision scales.

They were to face a prosecutor on Monday. Meanwhile the Greek Police has ordered an investigation into the two officers who will remain off duty for the duration of the probe.