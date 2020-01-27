Chinese envoy briefs health minister on the coronavirus

The Chinese Ambassador to Greece, Zhang Qiyue, on Monday briefed Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias on the measures assumed in China to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ambassador said that the Chinese authorities have suspended all organized trips within and outside the country to prevent the virus from spreading.



On his part, Kikilias informed the Chinese envoy on the preventive measures already assumed by public health authorities at Greek airports and hospitals.



The two officials agreed to keep open channels of communication between the health ministry, the Greek Organisation for Public Health and the Chinese Embassy.

[ANA-MPA]