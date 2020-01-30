In Paris visit, Greek, French ministers agree to boost investments

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis and French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire, signed a declaration of intent on the Greek-French economic partnership in Paris on Wednesday, aimed at boosting investments.

The declaration, signed at the forum "Greece, a strategic partner in SE Europe: Confidence returns,” seeks to “capitalize on growth opportunities and promote the development of mutual investments.” The key points can be summed as follows:

- Intensify the investment of French companies in Greece.

- Support the investment of Greek companies in France.

- Continue and also broaden the scope of bilateral technical cooperation in strategic areas for economic growth and competitiveness.

- Support the Hellenic Development Bank.

- Facilitate the selection of Greek and French companies and also financial institutions that will participate in the Greek-French cooperation.

- Develop an expanded R&D partnership in strategic areas in the two countries in partnership with the private sector.

- Strengthen Greek-French cooperation in the field of climate and the environment.

- Develop cooperation in tourism.

- Strengthen both countries' positions on the EU's future Common Agricultural Policy.

- Work for the creation of a digital education institution in Greece and support the creation of local ecosystems in the digital sectors.

- Enhance the transfer of existing know-how and the development of new technical expertise in the areas of green budgeting and green finance, in order to achieve the objectives of the European Green Pact.

- Ensure the follow-up of the cooperative actions undertaken under this statement, through regular meetings, while maintaining regular contacts between the business communities.

Staikouras also praised France's firm and assertive stance concerning the geopolitical tensions in the eastern Mediterranean and also the country’s continued support to Greece.

On the sidelines of the forum in Paris, Georgiadis with representatives of French banks to discuss the French financing of large projects and small and medium-sized enterprises in Greece.

[ANA-MPA]