Government sets 24.6 mln euro subsidy for airline services to islands

TAGS: Transport, Tourism

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport said it would pay a subsidy of 24,608,000 euros through a tender for 12 airline services to several Greek islands.

The tender will also set the maximum charter rates according to the season and the minimum frequency of flights.

The 12 flights will connect Athens with Skiathos, Ikaria, Syros, Leros, Astypalaia, Kalymnos, Skyros; Thessaloniki with Samos, Chios and Kalamata; and Rhodes with Karpathos, Kassos and Kastelorizo.

The tender is for the period starting on October 1, 2020 until September 30, 2024.

[ANA-MPA]

